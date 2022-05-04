Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

