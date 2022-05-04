Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 3,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 96,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $14,401,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 365.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

