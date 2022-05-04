Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.15. 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 385.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

