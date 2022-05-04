Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.80

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.80 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 223798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.48.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

