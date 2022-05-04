International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon Sells 630 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. 867,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,151. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

