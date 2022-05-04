Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

IPI stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.05. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $121.72.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

