Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.53

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 2669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

