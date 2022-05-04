Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 1,241.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 558.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 153,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.