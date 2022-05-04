Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,796. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

