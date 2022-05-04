Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 560.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

NASDAQ PGJ traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. 1,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $62.67.

