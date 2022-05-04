Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

