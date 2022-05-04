Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.27

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 117911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
