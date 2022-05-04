Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.27

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 117911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

