Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.64. 1,487,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,187. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.38 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.67.

