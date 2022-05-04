Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,371,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.64 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

