Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $318.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.64 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

