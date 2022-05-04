Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.86. The stock had a trading volume of 141,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,007. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.54.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

