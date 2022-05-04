Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.