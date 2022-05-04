Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.90

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 546.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.