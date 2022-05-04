Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 4th (ACC, BGS, BIO, BKHYY, BLMIF, BMA, BURL, CBD, CLMT, CMPRF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 4th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get American Campus Communities Inc alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “B&G Foods has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been seeing input cost inflation for a while now. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the gross margin contracted 160 basis points, hurt by the greater-than-expected input cost inflation. This includes higher raw materials and transportation costs. B&G Foods expects the input cost inflation to have a major industry-wide effect in fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, B&G Foods continued to see higher demand for its products as consumers are cooking and baking at home. For fiscal 2022, it expects to keep witnessing solid consumer demand for its products compared with pre-pandemic levels. Gains from buyouts, like Crisco, are also aiding. Management remains committed to its goal of increasing sales, profitability and cash flows via new product development.”

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $526.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company continued to experience recovery in most of its key global markets, with strong growth of Process Media and Droplet Digital PCR products. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. Within the Diagnostics business, the company witnessed recovery in its Immunohematology business. Expansion of both margins is an added plus. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, primarily attributed to lower qPCR product revenues due to the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $221.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $306.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.7% and 11.9%, respectively. The company is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business are likely to drive its performance. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending will be beneficial. For 2022, it expects revenues to grow more than 30% year over year. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to act as tailwinds. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations.”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $157.00 target price on the stock.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. CJS Securities currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. However, aggressive investment in retail point of sale marketing along with increased promotional spending and industry-wide elevated component costs might weigh on its near-term profitability. Weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang.”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NU (NYSE:NU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $550.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $199.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company. It focused on developing T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc., is based in HOUSTON. “

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.