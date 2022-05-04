Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 5,894,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Invitae has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 124,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Invitae by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

