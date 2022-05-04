Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Decreased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,246,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 173,793 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 741,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,150. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

