IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.28

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 281285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.