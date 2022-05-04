Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 6.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.15. 29,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,179,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.