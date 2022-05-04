IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.37. 6,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

