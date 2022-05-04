IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of IQV opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $204.50 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.