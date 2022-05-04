iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will announce $87.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.32 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $74.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $407.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $501.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. 4,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

