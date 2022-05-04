iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.12. 2,331,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,307. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.