iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.06

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.06 and last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 79656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.55.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
