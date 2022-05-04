iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.06

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.06 and last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 79656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

