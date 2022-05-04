iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USHY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409,901 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

