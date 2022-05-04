iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.62

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.