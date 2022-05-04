iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 404,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,379,000.

HDV traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 865,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,467. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31.

