iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $78,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,361. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

