iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 904,037 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74.

