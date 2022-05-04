iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.04. 1,090,105 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.