iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Stake Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period.

GVI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.86. 481,997 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $111.58.

