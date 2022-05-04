iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Evoke Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,031,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 3.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $109,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 159,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $107.46.
