iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

