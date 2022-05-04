iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,489,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. 2,256,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,509,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

