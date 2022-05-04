iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. 2,303,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

