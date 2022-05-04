iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,010 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

