iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 1,056,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,830,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.