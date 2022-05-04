iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.95

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 262898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,179,000 after buying an additional 1,774,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,614,000 after buying an additional 1,420,243 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after buying an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after buying an additional 998,056 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

