iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $106.23

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.23 and last traded at $106.27, with a volume of 19206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

