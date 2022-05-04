iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $330.84

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.84 and last traded at $335.75, with a volume of 765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.25.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.79.
About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
