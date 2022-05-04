iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $330.84

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.84 and last traded at $335.75, with a volume of 765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.25.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.