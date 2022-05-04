iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.60

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 53726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

