iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Boosted by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 204,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $157.85. 2,912,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,253. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

