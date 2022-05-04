iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.66

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.66 and last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 7424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

