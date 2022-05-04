iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 158,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,677,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 157,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,901,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,836. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.