iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lessened by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. 3,600,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.