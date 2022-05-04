iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.
IJR stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
